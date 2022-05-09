Fox Host's Moronic Rant: Biden Admin Doesn't Like Women

Articles

On Fox News' Outnumbered program, co-host Harris Faulkner used shortages of baby formula to blame Biden and the Democrats for not caring and even hating women.

This ridiculous rant comes on the heels of Fox News celebrating with glee the likely overturning of Roe V Wade, which puts the state of women's healthcare under siege.

This is crazy town.

Co-host Emily Campagno blamed all the shortages on Biden because it's under his purview.

She admitted the country banded together during the initial stage of COVID, but didn't care any longer. (Since Biden is in office it's different.)

"Scarcity is a real thing," she said. Fox News wants to hold President Biden accountable for all these shortages created by COVID.

It's like the effects of he pandemic on supply chain issues, high production to meet the increase in demand that engulfed the entire planet should just go away.

Faulkner then jumped in. "We have to do this ourselves, right? They're not going to do this for us. They've already proven that," she groused. "I'm not even sure if they like women all that much."

Audible gasps off-camera could be heard from the other three conservative ladies -- Kennedy_Campagno,McEnany -- on the Outnumbered panel.

"They can't even understand how critical this is to all of us," she said.

Seriously?

