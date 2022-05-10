Men Admonish Women To Be Dainty About Their Protests

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 10 May 2022

As soon as that tweet went up, a bunch of men started scolding women. I challenge you to watch that video and tell me where the dark negativity is. They're resolute, yelling "We will not go back" at Brett Kavanaugh's home, but the menacing tone is a pure invention of the author of that tweet, Douglas Blair, who writes for the Daily Signal, a conservative online publication.

But it wasn't just conservative fear mongers. Among the critics were a number of Democrats, as well as pundits like Bill Kristol and Paul Begala and assorted male reporters, strutting their tut-tuts for the benefit of their respective audiences. After all, we can't have unruly women at the home of a Supreme Court Justice, now can we? How does it look, after all? (Never mind that Brett Kavanaugh's neighbor organized that vocal but peaceful protest...)

Here's Begala's tweet, representative of the whole gamut of Men Wanting Women To Be Dainty:

