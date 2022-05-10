C&L Heard You: We're Switching To Disqus For Comments

Category: World Politics Hits: 3
I wrote a few weeks ago about the reasons why we moved over to Insticator in October of 2020, but we've heard your complaints loud and clear.
We took a site poll less than a month ago for your thoughts and the results were more than sufficient for us to make the move
So C&L will be switching back to Disqus as soon as possible.
C&L will try to import all previous comments from Insticator, but that may take some time.
Please bear with us.
Thanks so much.
Your open thread is below.
