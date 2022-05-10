C&L Heard You: We're Switching To Disqus For Comments

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 10 May 2022 03:00 Hits: 3

I wrote a few weeks ago about the reasons why we moved over to Insticator in October of 2020, but we've heard your complaints loud and clear.

We took a site poll less than a month ago for your thoughts and the results were more than sufficient for us to make the move

So C&L will be switching back to Disqus as soon as possible.

C&L will try to import all previous comments from Insticator, but that may take some time.

Please bear with us.

Thanks so much.

Your open thread is below.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/05/cl-heard-you-switching-disqus-commenting