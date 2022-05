Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 09 May 2022 09:00 Hits: 3

These midterms, younger voters have soured on the Democratic Party. Party leaders see the threat to abortion rights as an opportunity to rebuild the multigenerational coalition that elected Joe Biden.

(Image credit: JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/05/09/1097100048/democrats-abortion-young-voters-midterms