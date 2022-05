Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 09 May 2022 09:01 Hits: 3

Twenty internet providers, including national companies like AT&T, Comcast and Verizon have committed to the program.

(Image credit: boonchai wedmakawand/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/05/09/1097535349/biden-administration-internet-wifi-low-income-medicaid-snap-verizon-comcast