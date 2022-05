Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 09 May 2022 09:40 Hits: 3

Speaking at an annual parade to honor the end of World War II, Russia's president sought to link the past Soviet victory to the battle in Ukraine and signaled no major military or policy shifts.

(Image credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/05/09/1097547054/russia-marks-wwii-victory-overshadowed-by-ukraine