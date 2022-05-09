Wisconsin Anti-Abortion Office Set On Fire, Vandalized - Right?

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 09 May 2022 11:13 Hits: 3

So. This seems reminiscent of other events. Via the Milwaukee Sentinel:

MADISON - Madison police are investigating arson after a fire broke out early Sunday in the offices of a prominent anti-abortion group and a threat was spray painted on the group's building.

The incident took place a week after a leaked draft of U.S. Supreme Court decision showing a majority of justices plan to vote to overturn the court's landmark 1973 ruling that legalized abortion. If that happens an 1849 law banning most abortions would go into effect in Wisconsin.

"If abortions aren't safe then you aren't either" was scrawled in black paint across the outside wall of Wisconsin Family Action's offices in Madison — a threat that was found by police while responding to a call early Sunday reporting flames inside the building on the capital city's north side.