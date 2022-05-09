The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

President Zelensky Awards Medal To Beloved Bomb-Sniffing Dog 'Patron'

Category: World Politics Hits: 3

President Zelensky Awards Medal To Beloved Bomb-Sniffing Dog 'Patron'

Patron is a landmine finder and mascot of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine. In the invasion of Ukraine, the little dog is credited with finding hundreds of explosive devices and has quickly become a symbol of Ukrainian patriotism. Patron, his handler, and the rest of his crew were awarded the medals for their skill in the dangerous work.

Source: Newsweek

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday honored a service dog named Patron, who the Ukrainian government says has discovered hundreds of explosive devices since Russia invaded Ukraine in February.

In a video posted on Telegram by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, Zelensky, standing next to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, presents what appears to be a medal to the 2-year-old Jack Russell Terrier. Trudeau made a surprise visit to Kyiv, Ukraine's capital, on Sunday.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/05/president-zelensky-awards-medal-beloved

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version