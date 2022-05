Articles

Even if you live in a liberal city, you will be affected if you have a Republican governor or a Republican majority in your state house. Is it just a coincidence that the red states doing this used to be slave states?

And let's not forget, next up is the push for a national abortion ban. But that's only the beginning:

More than half of the women and girls of reproductive age in the U.S. live in 28 states that could seek to ban or further restrict access to abortion if the Supreme Court were to overturn Roe v. Wade. See our analysis of those states. https://t.co/360gbAvSXT — The New York Times (@nytimes) May 8, 2022

Yesterday, Sen. @MarshaBlackburn, R-TN, came out against Supreme Court decision that said married couples ought to be free to make their own decisions about birth control; now @SenatorBraun, R-IN, says states should be allowed to ban interracial marriage. pic.twitter.com/8i4XXIIKa6 read more

