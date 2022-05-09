GOP Governor Refuses To Say If They're Coming For Birth Control Next

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 09 May 2022 16:00 Hits: 3

How bad are things going for you when you can't answer some simple questions from either CNN's Jake Tapper or NBC's Chuck Todd? Watch these two interviews with Republican Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves and find out. Reeves made appearances on both CNN's State of the Union and NBC's Meet the Press this Sunday, and both of the generally passive milquetoast host grilled Reeves over and over again about the abysmal child poverty rates, infant mortality, lack of health care for women, and what's going to happen if Roe V. Wade is overturned, as it appears likely, and his state's trigger laws go into effect.

Reeves didn't have any good answers for either of them, and here's a sample of some of the questions and his lame answers:

TAPPER: So, the snapback law in -- that was passed in 2007 has no exception for incest. So, assuming that the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, the state of Mississippi will force girls and women who are the victims of incest to carry those childs (sic) to term. Can you explain why that is going to be your law? REEVES: Well, that's going to be the law because, in 2007, the Mississippi legislature passed it. read more

