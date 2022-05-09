Trump Issues Wimpy 'No Comment' On Esper's 'Bomb Mexico' Charge

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 09 May 2022

Trump's former Secretary of Defense Mark Esper told 60 Minutes that Trump asked him to bomb Mexico's cartels and even believed nobody would know the missiles came from America.

During the lengthy interview promoting his new book, "A Sacred Oath," Esper said people in Trump's administration suggested insane things like blockading Cuba, bombing Iran and Venezuela, and attacking Mexico.

Mark Esper: The president pulls me aside on at least a couple of occasions and suggests that maybe we have the U.S. military shoot missiles into Mexico-- Norah O'Donnell: Shoot missiles into Mexico for what? Mark Esper: He would say to-- to go after the cartels -- Because he was very serious about dealing with drugs in America. I get that, we all understand, but I had to explain to him, "We-- we can't do that. It would violate international law. It would be terrible for our neighbors to the south. It would, you know, impact us in so many ways. Why-- why don't we do this instead?" Norah O'Donnell: You politely push back on the idea. Did President Trump really say, "No one would know it was us?" read more

