Steve Schmidt Sets Fire To Palin And Meghan McCain On Twitter

Sarah Palin is running for a seat in the House of Representatives now that a vacancy has been left open by the late Don Young. Meghan McCain, the daughter of the late Arizona Sen. John McCain, is hawking a struggling memoir to renew interest in herself, and presumably in the “traditional values” of the Republican Party.

Steve Schmidt is having none of it. And he had no problem airing out the reasons why over the weekend.

Schmidt is the former GOP strategist who advised John McCain when the Arizona senator launched an ultimately failed bid to become president in 2008. He also helped to unleash Sarah Palin on America when she became McCain’s vice presidential nominee in that race.

This is something Schmidt has expressed public remorse about for some time, declaring 10 years ago that the vetting process for Palin was “failed” and that having her on the ticket was “worse than losing.”

Palin, for her part, has called Schmidt a saboteur.

