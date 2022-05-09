Fox News Host Has Wacky Meltdown At Biden Over Roe v Wade: UPDATED

Articles

Monday, 09 May 2022

Sunday Fox Host Steve Hilton ranted that President Biden should be impeached for not speaking out against neighbors protesting at Roberts' and Kavanaugh's houses.

If President Biden doesn't respond in a minute to whatever irks Republicans, that is now grounds for impeachment.

Hilton blamed every type of protest on President Biden. Steve even claimed it was Biden who put the fence around the White House.



But it was under Trump's reign during BLM protests in D.C. that fences were erected, after Trump ran to the bunker, cowering in fear.

Hilton ranted, "[He] wants this. Biden wants to rule by the mob! Not the rule of law."

Hilton must have been in a self-imposed coma when Trump was in office. It's Trump that helped fuel a MAGA mob to attack the US Capitol, so he could illegally stay in power for another term.

"This is not the behavior of a man who is fit to be the leader of the free world," Hilton whined.

Hilton screeched that Biden is brazenly telling "mobs to disrupt the proceedings of the Supreme Court for partisan ends."

"Yes, Biden should be impeached," he said.

