Georgia Prosecutor In Arbery Murder Logged 16 Phone Calls With Murderer

Published on Sunday, 08 May 2022

In November 2021, Travis McMichael, his father Greg McMichael, and their neighbor William Bryan were convicted of murdering 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery as he jogged through the Satilla Shores area of Glynn County, Georgia. In January, the three men were sentenced to life in prison, the father and son McMichaels without the possibility of parole. The three racist men targeted Arbery because of the color of his skin, erroneously assumed he was some kind of burglar, and then chased after him in a pickup truck before attacking Arbery with a shotgun. Arbery defended himself and then was shot three times and killed. The entire hate crime was captured on Bryan’s cell phone.

Arbery was killed on Feb. 23, 2020, but it wasn’t until May when a criminal defense attorney leaked the tape of his murder to a Georgia radio station that the world began putting pressure on the unconscionably slow legal process unfolding in Glynn County. It took the Glynn County Police Department months to even arrest the men guilty of Arbery’s murder, and it didn’t take a long walk of logic to know the fact that Gregory McMichael was a former prosecutorial investigator with ties to the local police department might have something to do with it all.

