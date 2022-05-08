The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Hawley Plays Dumb On Greene And Gaetz: 'Can’t Say I’ve Followed Them'

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) claimed not to know much about Republican Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (GA) and Matt Gaetz (FL) despite campaigning with them.

The National Journal's Josh Kraushaar spoke to Hawley about his vision of the Republican Party at a campaign stop for Ohio Senate candidate J.D. Vance, where Greene and Gaetz also appeared.

“There is a consistent pattern of protest on both sides against the status quo," Hawley opined. “You can’t talk about economics without talking about culture. A lot of these blue-collar voters—one of the reasons they cohere as a class is that their cultural values are under threat.”

Kraushaar asked Hawley how campaigning with Greene and Gaetz would bring more blue-collar voters into the party.

“I don’t really want to answer that question, to be honest with you," Hawley replied. "And it’s nothing against those folks, but I can’t say that I’ve followed them.”

