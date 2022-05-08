Chris Murphy Takes On Fox's MAGA Hate Towards LGBTQ Kids

Articles

Published on Sunday, 08 May 2022

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) told Fox News Sunday that Florida's "Don't Say Gay" bill was meant not to stop teaching children about sexual identity, but to target and demoralize the LGBTQ community.

Host Bret Baier asked if President Joe Biden made a mistake by painting the MAGA crowd as too extreme. "This has echoes of categorizing a whole bunch of people in a certain way," Baier said.

Murphy replied, "I am very concerned about the very quick, hateful, divisive turn that the Republican party has taken. The effort in Florida to target gay kids in schools. I just think it's mean-spirited."

It is also a political tactic to smear every Democratic politician and public school educator as an enabler and proponent of child pornography.

The Fox News host took the Republican line, claiming the bill wasn't targeting gay kids, just stopping them being taught about sexual identity.

Murphy replied, "You don't think they take a message from a ban on a discussion of their identity? Suggests that they are not worthy of existence in that school."

Baier channeled the support of the legislation as if he was Ron DeSantis himself. "Senator, you talk to your kindergartner about sexual identity?" Baier asked.

(That's the smokescreen MAGA uses to mask their homophobic agenda, since young children are not being taught about sexual identity. Just like they aren't being taught Critical Race Theory.)

