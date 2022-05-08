Zастрелись ('Shoot Yourself') Art Installation Goes Up In Kiev

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 08 May 2022 21:22 Hits: 6

An unusual and provocative sculpture went up in the heart of Kiev yesterday, one designed to raise eyebrows and is undoubtedly meant to capture Russian President Putin's attention and ire. The piece, called Zастрелись ("Shoot Yourself") could not be blunter. "Putler" as the Ukrainians derisively call Putin, (a combination of Putin and Hitler) is given two choices for an outcome: at the Hague, tried as a war criminal or shoot yourself.

Source: NikLife

An unusual installation appeared in the center of Kiev on Taras Shevchenko Boulevard. It is a huge pistol in the hands of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Its muzzle is directed directly into the tyrant's mouth, and the engraving "Shoot yourself" is applied on the side. This is a kind of hint for the leader of the occupying country regarding further actions.

The author of the installation is the award-winning sculptor-designer Dmitry Iv. In 2021, he entered the TOP-20 according to the Agora Gallery in New York.

The author posted pictures of the temporary installation on his Facebook page, and also reminded of how tyrants usually end their lives.

