Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

Here's a special Mother's Day Dodo video for you. May your Sunday be sweet and free from anxiety, work, and discomfort.

Senior dog tells his mom to stop the car and rescue a stray mama dog ????

Special thanks to Winter & Jennifer! Keep up with them on TikTok https://t.co/8bUq3irDUd. pic.twitter.com/3rywFqvFMG — The Dodo (@dodo) May 8, 2022

Here's your Sunday morning Mother's Day line-up:

CBS “Face the Nation”: Speaker Nancy Pelosi … Ukrainian Ambassador Oksana Markarova … Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) … Jim Taiclet … Eric Holder. FOX “Fox News Sunday,” guest-anchored by Bret Baier: Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) … Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.). Panel: Doug Heye, Juan Williams, Susan Page and Josh Kraushaar. CNN “State of the Union”: Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves … Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) … U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield. Panel: Jonah Goldberg, Hilary Rosen, Carrie Severino and Bakari Sellers. read more

