Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

Here's a special Mother's Day Dodo video for you. May your Sunday be sweet and free from anxiety, work, and discomfort.
Here's your Sunday morning Mother's Day line-up:
CBS “Face the Nation”: Speaker Nancy Pelosi … Ukrainian Ambassador Oksana Markarova … Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) … Jim Taiclet … Eric Holder.
FOX “Fox News Sunday,” guest-anchored by Bret Baier: Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) … Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.). Panel: Doug Heye, Juan Williams, Susan Page and Josh Kraushaar.
CNN “State of the Union”: Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves … Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) … U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield. Panel: Jonah Goldberg, Hilary Rosen, Carrie Severino and Bakari Sellers.
