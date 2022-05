Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 08 May 2022 14:00 Hits: 2

With Justice Alito's Roe V. Wade abortion draft ruling now out, some are asking "Where will this all end?" Comic Amber Ruffin gives her take.*

*transcript unavailable for obvious reasons.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/05/amber-ruffin-asks-when-will-supreme-court