Fox Host Memory Holes Trump's Extortion Of Ukraine

Rachel Campos-Duffy was so desperate to heap praise on Trump and trash the Biden administration that she quoted Noam Chomsky on this Saturday's Fox & Friends. Immediately following a segment with one of their correspondents reporting live from Ukraine, Campos-Duffy expressed concern over the number of weapons being sent to Ukraine, never mind that her network was constantly attacking Biden for weeks for not sending enough weapons quickly enough to suit them, followed by her forgetting all about the fact that Trump tried to extort Ukraine, with the help of Putin, into making up dirt on the Bidens to aid his campaign, and praising him as the "only one talking about peace" in Ukraine.

CAMPOS-DUFFY: There is an increasing sense of dread, not just in Ukraine, you guys. I feel a sense of dread about what's going on, and when I see those weapons, more and more and more weapons and I hear nothing about any talks about, you know, our government and other governments trying to find some sort of peaceful solution to this as it continues to escalate, and we continue to feed the escalation, I am very, very concerned. read more

