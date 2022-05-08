Lindsey Graham Slams Senators Who Expected Brett Kavanaugh Not To Lie

Articles

Published on Sunday, 08 May 2022

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Sunday lashed out at senators complaining about Supreme Court justices who reportedly voted to overturn abortion rights despite suggesting they wouldn't in Senate confirmation hearings.

Fox News host Bret Baier told Graham that Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) had expressed outrage at Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh because he testified that he would not likely overturn Roe v. Wade.

"Some senators are now openly questioning whether they were misled in the confirmation hearings," Baier explained.

"This has not been well-accepted by the public," Graham said of abortion rights. "The public has been divided since 1973. Ask your next guest, who is a good friend, does he want the court to reconsider [Citizens United] regarding campaign finance laws? Would he welcome a revisiting of the Heller decision where the court said the Second Amendment was a personal right?"

"So my liberal friends don't mind the court overturning decisions they don't like," he continued. "They very much are against overturning decisions that they agree with. So you can't bargain your way into getting onto the court. So any senator who tries to bargain with a nominee -- will you uphold the case I like or overturn the ones I don't -- is really doing a disservice to the court."

Graham, however, never addressed whether justices should face consequences for lying under oath.

