There's A Sudden Cluster Of Right-Wing Amnesia Cases

I don't know if the cause is bacterial, viral, or environmental, but there's a sudden amnesia cluster on the right that warrants a prompt investigation from the Centers for Disease Control.

First, there's Peggy Noonan:

And you have to respect that as a wound, the Roe v. Wade decision never healed, never could. Josh Prager, in his stupendous history of that decision, “The Family Roe,” noted the singular fact of this ruling: Other high court decisions that liberalized the social order—desegregation of schools, elimination of prayer in the schools, interracial marriage, gay marriage—were followed by public acceptance, even when the rulings were very unpopular. Most came to have overwhelming support. But not Roe. That was the exception. It never stopped roiling America.

That's absurd, as Sherrilyn Ifill made clear in a Twitter thread, excerpts of which appear below:

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/05/cluster-right-wing-amnesia-roe-v-wade

