Ted Cruz Acuses Dems Of 'Embracing Mob Violence To Get Their Partisan Outcome'

Published on Sunday, 08 May 2022

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) on Sunday claimed that Democrats "are embracing mob violence to get their partisan outcome" on the Supreme Court.

While speaking to Fox News host Maria Bartiromo, Cruz slammed pro-choice activists who are protesting outside the homes of conservative Supreme Court justices after a leaked ruling indicated that the high court will overturn federal abortion rights for women.

"I've got to say, this week, it was shameful that the White House refused to condemn violent protestors threatening the families of the Supreme Court," Cruz said. "It is disgraceful and Joe Biden used to be chairman of the Judiciary Committee. Joe Biden knows it's disgraceful! He's literally threatening the lives of these justices by the mob they're unleashing."

"It's the same thing we saw with Black Lives Matter and Antifa riots, where the left embraced them," he added. "And now they're embracing mob violence to get their partisan outcome."

Cruz's words echo the concerns of Democratic politicians who condemned the violent Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

