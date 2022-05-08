The Ultimate Mother's Day Gift

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 08 May 2022 16:17 Hits: 4

Mother's Day does not lend itself to original gift giving ideas. It's almost always chocolate and flowers and a meal out. The only more boring holiday for gifts would be for Father's Day.

To know what Moms really want for Mother's Day, you need to ask some Moms. Or wait until they put out a video skit of what they want, which is apparently a clone of themselves for the day. That way, the OG mom gets to have a nice and truly relaxing day the clone runs interference.

Happy Mother's Day to all the mothers (and furbaby mommies and single daddies) out there.

Mother's Day open thread below...

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/05/ultimate-mothers-day-gift