Fox Hosts Lean In Hard To Hatred Of Trans Folks Over New AP Guideline

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 08 May 2022 18:47 Hits: 3

So, this happened:

New AP style guidance alert: pic.twitter.com/bCYr8KExr2 — Kimberlee Kruesi (@kkruesi) May 4, 2022

Cue the right-wing freak-out. Because suddenly abortion will be in the news non-stop (even though some of us have been trying to tell you this was coming) the AP decided to adapt its writing guidelines for reporters to reflect the fact that not all people who have uteruses are women. In other words, trans folks exist. Trans men are men, and some men, then, can need abortions. It isn't as complicated as right-wingers pretend it is, and "pregnant people" is a much more elegant term than "uterus-havers."

Try explaining that to the propagandists and privileged oppressors on Fox "News."

First we have Rachel Campos-Duffy complaining about trans men being housed with cis-men in prison (sort-of, except she gets her terminology all confused,) and needing birth control so that they don't become pregnant. Has she heard what happens in prison? People do have sex in prison, whether they're housed with people who have the same "plumbing," as Hegseth so maturely stated, or not.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/05/pregnant-people-ap-style-guide