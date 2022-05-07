Campos-Duffy Pretends Anti-Choice Protesters Are Peaceful

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 07 May 2022

The three Fox & Friends cohosts “celebrated” their upcoming abortion victory, the likely overturning of Roe v. Wade, the Fox News way: by playing the victims and weaponizing the issue to wage further war on the left and the media.

First, the network that has cheered on parents menacing school boards, has whitewashed the January 6th insurrection and hasn’t shown much concern for any elections official who has been threatened – all by right-wingers - suddenly became very, very concerned about the behavior of pro-abortion protesters.

Cohost Pete Hegseth – the guy who successfully lobbied Donald Trump to overturn the convictions of three war criminals - attacked the left for not respecting our legal institutions enough and thus harming the country.

HEGSETH: The left seems to be religiously devoted to an outcome whatever the outcome may be, whatever the current thing may be and the outcome is free and easy access to abortion. What the left does along the way to accomplishing their outcome is to praise the process when it helps their outcome. They scream democracy when they think democracy helps them accomplish their outcome but here we have an issue that is being sent back to democracy for the people to vote on and all of a sudden what we see the left diverting to is the mob and street justice in order to influence our republicans, I use that with a small “r.” … read more

