Demoted Chuck Todd Declares It's The Wrong Time For Student Debt Relief

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 07 May 2022 21:25 Hits: 5

On Friday's Meet the Press Daily, host Chuck Todd claimed easing the burden of student debt is not a good idea.

CNBC’s Andrew Ross Sorkin discussed how spending funds to eliminate student debt, "may, in a perverse way, it might actually create more inflation."

The key word is might.

Chuck Todd jumped on this possibility to scold the idea, "As fiscal policy, this seems like the wrong time to do it. I understand the political pressure the president under."

For the villagers and centrists alike, there is never a good time to help American students and the working class.

If the media had put more pressure on Republicans after the 2008 global financial collapse under Bush's nose, maybe instead of short changing the American people, Republicans would have been forced to spend enough funds to stop the suffering of the country fueled by Wall Street and the very rich.

As has been reported (and loudly celebrated by Democrats,) Chuck Todd and his daily show are moving to NBC News Now streaming on June 6th.

The change can't happen soon enough for progressives.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/05/chuck-wrong-time-do-it-todd-dropped-nbc