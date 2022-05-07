We Are The Cavalry-- Guest Post By Erica Smith

Articles

On Wednesday The Congressional Progressive Caucus voted to endorse Erica Smith.

She's running in an open seat and her opponent is a virulently anti-Choice DINO.

The primary is May 17 and Erica can use some help with her GOTV ground game between now and then. Please read her guest post below and consider contributing to her campaign here.

Ro Khanna told me last night that

"On Wednesday my colleagues at the CPC and I voted to endorse Erica Smith for an open congressional seat in North Carolina. Congress needs more full-fledged, lived-experience progressives like her, people who won't have to be cajoled into or begged to do the right thing across the whole range of progressive issues. Coming into Congress as an effective leader in the North Carolina state Senate means she won't have a learning curve before she's down in the ring fighting for the people who need champions in Washington most, rather than lobbyists and CEOs."

