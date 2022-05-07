Tiny Rescued Cat Becomes Internet Meme For Ukrainian Resistance

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 07 May 2022 17:32 Hits: 0

Shafa the cat was carried to safety after she survived alone for over a month on the seventh floor of a bombed-out apartment building in Borodianka.

According to reports, Eugene Kibets and his team have rescued over 400 cats and dogs in Ukraine in similar dire circumstances. This little cat spent upwards of a month trapped in a bombed-out building. Shafa_the_cat, as she's known online (shafa=cabinet), now has an Instagram account with over 15,000 followers. Apparently, her real name is Gloria and she's ten years old.

Source: Daily Mail

A tiny cat was carried to safety after she survived alone for over a month on the seventh floor of a wrecked Kyiv apartment building. The fearsome feline was finally rescued after a team of animal retrievers found out about her plight and attended the scene in Borodyanka, a war-ravaged suburb of the capital. Social media was aflame with desperate pleas to get her to safety from her precarious situation in the wrecked building high above ground. When local hero Eugene Kibets enlisted friends to help bring her home, they swiftly summoned a fire engine with a crane tall enough to get her down. A brave emergency services worker climbed to the lofty height and retrieved her. read more

