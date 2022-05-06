President Trump Suggested Secretly Firing Missiles Into Mexico

Category: World Politics Hits: 1
A lot of things happened. Here are some of the things. This is TPM’s Morning Memo.
President Trump asked then-Defense Secretary Mark Esper at least twice during the summer of 2020 if it were possible for the U.S. to fire missiles into Mexico to “destroy the drug labs,” Esper writes in his upcoming book, per an excerpt reported by the New York Times.
Rep. Alex Mooney (R-WV) finds it “insulting” that anyone would call the violent Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection a domestic terrorist attack.
Ex-Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani suddenly canceled his interview with the House Jan. 6 Committee that was scheduled for today because the panel rejected his demand to be allowed to videotape the discussion, according to his attorney.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) announced on Thursday that the Senate will take up the Women’s Health Protection Act on Wednesday to enshrine abortion access into law now that the Supreme Court is ready to strike down Roe v. Wade.
The Michigan State Police seized a voting machine in Irving Township in a raid last Friday as part of its investigation into third party voting machine breaches in wake of the 2020 election, CNN reports.
“Threat to Roe draws attention to scant support for women having children” – CBS News
“One of Madison Cawthorn’s liabilities: He’s too online for Congress” – The Washington Post
“The War in Ukraine, as Seen on Russian TV” – The New York Times
Andrew Wilhoite won a Republican primary election for a local town board in Indiana on Tuesday as he remains charged for his wife’s alleged murder. Wilhoite was arrested on March 26 after telling law enforcement that he had struck his wife with a flower pot and dumped her in a creek.
Karine Jean-Pierre, who currently serves as White House principal deputy press secretary, will be replacing outgoing White House press secretary Jen Psaki when she departs on May 13, Biden announced on Thursday.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) announced in a “Dear Colleague” letter on Friday that she would be establishing the House’s first-ever minimum annual salary for staffers at $45,000. The House will also vote on a resolution to allow congressional staffers to form a union next week, per Pelosi’s letter.
Amazon Labor Union president Chris Smalls showed up at his hearing with the Senate Budget Committee and White House meeting with Biden on Thursday wearing this:
Do you like Morning Memo? Let us know!
Read more https://talkingpointsmemo.com/morning-memo/trump-suggest-missiles-mexico