President Trump Suggested Secretly Firing Missiles Into Mexico

Friday, 06 May 2022

A lot of things happened. Here are some of the things. This is TPM’s Morning Memo.

Esper Tells All

President Trump asked then-Defense Secretary Mark Esper at least twice during the summer of 2020 if it were possible for the U.S. to fire missiles into Mexico to “destroy the drug labs,” Esper writes in his upcoming book, per an excerpt reported by the New York Times.

Trump also believed that the U.S. government’s involvement in firing those missiles could somehow be kept secret, saying “no one would know it was us,” according to Esper’s book.

GOP Rep. Offended By Jan. 6 Being Called A Terrorist Attack

Rep. Alex Mooney (R-WV) finds it “insulting” that anyone would call the violent Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection a domestic terrorist attack.

‘Twas nothing but “a protest,” Mooney insisted during an interview on local radio station West Virginia Metro News on Thursday.

Psych! Giuliani Abruptly Ditches Jan. 6 Panel Interview

Ex-Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani suddenly canceled his interview with the House Jan. 6 Committee that was scheduled for today because the panel rejected his demand to be allowed to videotape the discussion, according to his attorney.

A spokesperson for the committee indicated in a statement that Giuliani could be held in contempt for the stunt, saying that the panel “will consider all enforcement options” if he doesn’t comply with their subpoena. That would make him the fifth Trump crony the panel recommended for contempt charges.

Schumer Schedules Abortion Rights Vote

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) announced on Thursday that the Senate will take up the Women’s Health Protection Act on Wednesday to enshrine abortion access into law now that the Supreme Court is ready to strike down Roe v. Wade.

Schumer acknowledged that the vote would be purely symbolic, but at least Republican senators “will not be able to hide from the horror they’ve unleashed on America.” And, well, it’s true that they’ve been trying to hide to some degree by faking outrage over the SCOTUS decision being leaked rather than taking a victory lap over the actual decision.

Michigan Police Seize Voting Machine

The Michigan State Police seized a voting machine in Irving Township in a raid last Friday as part of its investigation into third party voting machine breaches in wake of the 2020 election, CNN reports.

Key Analysis

“Threat to Roe draws attention to scant support for women having children” – CBS News

“One of Madison Cawthorn’s liabilities: He’s too online for Congress” – The Washington Post

Must Read (Well, Watch)

“The War in Ukraine, as Seen on Russian TV” – The New York Times

GOP Candidate Won Primary While Charged For Murder

Andrew Wilhoite won a Republican primary election for a local town board in Indiana on Tuesday as he remains charged for his wife’s alleged murder. Wilhoite was arrested on March 26 after telling law enforcement that he had struck his wife with a flower pot and dumped her in a creek.

Biden Announces New Press Secretary

Karine Jean-Pierre, who currently serves as White House principal deputy press secretary, will be replacing outgoing White House press secretary Jen Psaki when she departs on May 13, Biden announced on Thursday.

Jean-Pierre, who is gay, will be the first openly LGBTQ+ person and first Black woman to serve as a White House press secretary.

Pelosi Sets New Minimum Salary For House Staffers

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) announced in a “Dear Colleague” letter on Friday that she would be establishing the House’s first-ever minimum annual salary for staffers at $45,000. The House will also vote on a resolution to allow congressional staffers to form a union next week, per Pelosi’s letter.

Amazon Union President Wears ‘Eat The Rich’ Jacket At Congressional Hearing

Amazon Labor Union president Chris Smalls showed up at his hearing with the Senate Budget Committee and White House meeting with Biden on Thursday wearing this:

Chris Smalls arriving at the Senate Budget Committee pic.twitter.com/07NWp8QRe1 May 5, 2022

Today, I met with grassroots worker organizers to thank them for their leadership in organizing unions. From the Amazon Labor Union to IATSE at Titmouse Productions, these folks are inspiring a movement of workers across the country to fight for the pay and benefits they deserve. pic.twitter.com/QZwdUEX3Xp May 5, 2022

