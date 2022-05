Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 07 May 2022 15:18 Hits: 3

Chief Justice John Roberts, speaking at the same judicial conference as Thomas, called the leak of a draft opinion striking down Roe v. Wade earlier this week "absolutely appalling."

(Image credit: Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/05/07/1097382507/supreme-court-abortion-clarence-thomas-bullied-roe-v-wade