Furious Russian Soldiers Sabotaging Their Own Tanks

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 07 May 2022 14:47 Hits: 3

According to intercepts by Ukrainian intelligence, Russian conscripts unhappy with the war are sharing tips on how to sabotage their own tanks.

If Ukraine's figures are correct, over 1100 Russian tanks have been lost in Ukraine so far. To put that into perspective, that is more than the Nazis lost on the entire eastern front in 1943. Ukraine has inflicted serious damage to be sure, but some of that may also be the Russians themselves, sabotaging their tanks and possibly saving their own lives.

Source: The Daily Beast

Russian fighters have been sharing tips with one another about how to deliberately damage their own equipment and hamper Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war plans in Ukraine, according to recordings of alleged Russian troops’ phone calls that the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) intercepted. In one regiment, one Russian soldier allegedly said they’ve been pouring sand into the tanks’ fuel systems to clog them up. “I don't follow stupid orders, I simply refuse,” one fighter can be heard telling a comrade. “The motherf*cker sent me to tanks, motherf*cking piece of shit. I f*cked it up and that's it.” read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/05/intercepted-call-catches-russians