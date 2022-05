Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 06 May 2022 19:05 Hits: 3

In the weeks before the 2020 election, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper directed senior military leaders to alert him to any “unusual” requests from the White House.

Read more https://talkingpointsmemo.com/muckraker/esper-warned-armed-forces-against-being-coopted-by-trump-desperate-to-retain-power