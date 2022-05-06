The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Calm Before The Storm: Don't Be Fooled By 2021 Decline In Far-Right Violence

Category: World Politics Hits: 0

Calm Before The Storm: Don't Be Fooled By 2021 Decline In Far-Right Violence

The radical right has been going through a period of post-Jan. 6 retrenchment and reorganization that has the surface appearance of a decline: A recent study of political violence in the U.S. finds that it declined sharply, numerically speaking, in 2021.

But just as the decline in the total numbers of hate groups over the same period disguised a shift on the ground in which fewer people signaled their radicalization with membership in hate groups, while certain groups also significantly increased in recruitment and in violent activity, the researchers at the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project (ACLED) who compiled the data warn that the underlying conditions around the decline indicate it is far more likely to be a period of calm before the storm.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/05/right-wing-violence-2021-decline

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version