God Is Pro-Choice - Who Knew?

You just knew that Betty Bowers was going to chime in on the abortion issue. But did you ever think that she was going to end up debating God* on this issue? Thank heavens that God is firmly pro-choice.
Make sure that you watch until the end, which has a special appearance by Ginni Thomas.
*During the appearances of God in these videos, why do they give Her such a deep voice?
Open thread below...
