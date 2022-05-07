God Is Pro-Choice - Who Knew?

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 07 May 2022 03:00 Hits: 2

You just knew that Betty Bowers was going to chime in on the abortion issue. But did you ever think that she was going to end up debating God* on this issue? Thank heavens that God is firmly pro-choice.

Make sure that you watch until the end, which has a special appearance by Ginni Thomas.

*During the appearances of God in these videos, why do they give Her such a deep voice?

Open thread below...

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/05/god-pro-choice-who-knew