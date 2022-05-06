TX Republicans Say Christians And Whites Face Most Discrimination

Articles

From the findings of a recent University of Texas/Texas Politics Project Poll:

The vast majority of Democrats, 74%, said that either Black people (43%) or transgender people (31%) face the most discrimination in America today, while among Republicans, 65% said that either white people (34%) or Christians (31%) face the most discrimination.

Furthermore, only 11% of Republicans think Blacks are the most discriminated group. 12% think transgender people are.

I think we all know how it is that so many more Republicans think white people and Christians face more discrimination than Blacks and transgender folk: the perpetual grievance and resentment stoked by the likes of Tucker Carlson and Ben Shapiro and then parroted by MAGApoliticians:

