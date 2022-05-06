Gavin Newsom Slams Dems For Weak Response To Roe Leak

Articles

Gavin Newsom did not hold back during a visit to Planned Parenthood in L.A. this week, ripping Dems for a weak response to the leaked SCOTUS opinion on Roe v. Wade.

“Where the hell’s my party?" he said.

"Where’s the Democratic Party? Why aren’t we standing up more firmly, more resolutely? Why aren’t we calling this out? This is a coordinated, concerted effort. And yes, they’re winning. They are. They have been. Let’s acknowledge that. We need to stand up, where’s the counteroffensive?”

"Pay attention, America, they're coming after you next," he warned. He predicted the extremists on the court were coming after decisions like Loving. "If privacy is not constitutionally protected, this opens up a panoply of issues."

Newsom also slammed Republican lawmakers in states with “trigger laws” that will restrict abortion access once Roe is overturned.

“Those folks that can’t even afford a Greyhound bus ticket,” he said. “How about all of those women and girls raped in states where they don’t even make an exception for rape? Talk about extremists. Rape and incest, that’s how extreme the Republican Party is in the United States of America."

He's right. This decision threatens everything Democrats have worked for in the past 50 years, and you can't look at it in the vacuum of abortion -- which is bad enough. It is a dangerous, lawless position with a massive ripple effect, and Democrats should be battering them for it and warning the public.

