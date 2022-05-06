The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Gavin Newsom Slams Dems For Weak Response To Roe Leak

Category: World Politics Hits: 3

Gavin Newsom Slams Dems For Weak Response To Roe Leak

Gavin Newsom did not hold back during a visit to Planned Parenthood in L.A. this week, ripping Dems for a weak response to the leaked SCOTUS opinion on Roe v. Wade.

“Where the hell’s my party?" he said.

"Where’s the Democratic Party? Why aren’t we standing up more firmly, more resolutely? Why aren’t we calling this out? This is a coordinated, concerted effort. And yes, they’re winning. They are. They have been. Let’s acknowledge that. We need to stand up, where’s the counteroffensive?”

"Pay attention, America, they're coming after you next," he warned. He predicted the extremists on the court were coming after decisions like Loving. "If privacy is not constitutionally protected, this opens up a panoply of issues."

Newsom also slammed Republican lawmakers in states with “trigger laws” that will restrict abortion access once Roe is overturned.

“Those folks that can’t even afford a Greyhound bus ticket,” he said. “How about all of those women and girls raped in states where they don’t even make an exception for rape? Talk about extremists. Rape and incest, that’s how extreme the Republican Party is in the United States of America."

He's right. This decision threatens everything Democrats have worked for in the past 50 years, and you can't look at it in the vacuum of abortion -- which is bad enough. It is a dangerous, lawless position with a massive ripple effect, and Democrats should be battering them for it and warning the public.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/05/gavin-newsom-slams-dems-weak-response-roe

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version