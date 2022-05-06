Esper: Trump Suggested Missile Strikes On Mexican Drug Labs

Articles

Here we go with yet another book by a former Trump administration official, telling us about all the near-misses by a mentally unstable president.

"President Donald Trump once proposed using missiles to destroy drug labs in Mexico," Willie Geist said on Morning Joe.

"It is one of the revelations in a new book from former defense secretary Mark Esper, titled 'A Sacred Oath.' Quote, when Mr. Esper raised various objections, Mr. Trump said, 'We could just shoot some Patriot missiles and take out the labs quietly,' adding, 'no one would know it was us.'

"Mr. Trump said he'd just say the United States had not conducted the strike. Mr. Esper wrote he would have thought it was a joke had he not been staring Mr. Trump in the face. The Times reports Trump asked Esper if the military put together troops on the streets after protests and riots erupted in the wake of George Floyd shot by police in Minneapolis. Referring to the demonstrators, former President Trump reportedly asked Esper, quote, 'Can't you just shoot them?'

"Esper reportedly described Trump as a, quote, 'unprincipled person who, given his self-interest, should not be in the position of public service.'

"You'll remember Esper was fired by Trump after the election was called in favor of Joe Biden. We reached out to Trump's team for comment. NBC News hasn't yet seen a copy of Esper's book. He will be a guest on Morning Joe next Tuesday.

