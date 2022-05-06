Fox Guest: Republicans Are 'Party Bashing Police On Capitol Grounds'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 06 May 2022 17:02 Hits: 3

On Fox News Thursday afternoon, Democratic strategist Richard Goodstein lambasted Trump and Republicans over the insurrection on January 6.

President Biden rightly explained how the extreme MAGA crowd is a danger to the LGBTQ community and the "most extreme political organization" in recent memory.

This Fox News panel discussed the president's comments.

Fox News host Martha MacCallum started the debate between Trump sycophant and pro-war crimes Pete Hegseth by asking if it was "smart of Biden" to call out the MAGA crowd.

Goodstein did a good job of turning the question around on its head and putting them on the defensive.

“That’s not what he said at all. [Biden] said the police are the good guys. Donald Trump watched the police get their heads bashed in…,” Goodstein said.

That is correct.

Hegseth interrupted, "Back to January 6."

The two argued as Hegseth blamed the BLM protests on Democrats as some sort of vindication for the treasonous Trump supporters on January 6.

Later in the segment, the topic changed to the coming reversal of Roe v Wade, and again Goodstein caused the Fox News Stasi to flip out.

Goodstein said independent voters are freaked out about the idea of Roe v Wade being overturned.

Hegseth then had a chance to read off his talking point list.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/05/fox-news-guest-republicans-are-party