Anti-Choice Lawmaker Loses It On Statehouse Steps

Published on Friday, 06 May 2022

The SAGA of Sue DeLemus is quite a story. It's actually a perfect story of "how we got here," using one Republican lawmaker.

Start off with this week, where Sue got really upset at pro-choice protestors in New Hampshire. She appeared to be yelling "you're murderers" but also “I murdered my own baby!”

She's got some baggage over her own abortion. We're sorry about that. We're not sorry to call her out for her "me but not thee" nonsense.

Local news outlet "Foster's Daily Democrat" (a USA Today outlet) has the story:

"DeLemus also shouted, “I murdered my own baby!” referring to an abortion she had decades ago and has publicly declared her regret about in the past."

And check out this twisted "logic."

...“Just because it's legal, abortion doesn't mean that I did not kill another human being, and that's my stance,” DeLemus said. “That was what the yelling was about. I raised my voice and tried to be loud to be heard by the chanting crowd.”

BUT... Sue has more history than this.

She and her husband bolted from their Episcopal Church in 2005 when the church ordained a gay bishop.

