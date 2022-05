Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 06 May 2022 08:38 Hits: 5

Voting for local councils across the country will be an important barometer for the next national elections.

(Image credit: Paul Marriott/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/05/06/1097067070/u-k-conservatives-lose-london-strongholds-in-blow-to-boris-johnson