Michelle Bachmann Has No Idea What A 'Coup' Is

Published on Friday, 06 May 2022

On Real America's voice, Michelle Bachmann the former representative from Minnesota's 6th claimed that Biden winning elections by the Democratic process is the same as a violent coup and overthrow of the government.

Before we had the MAGA cultists running around, Bachmann was one of the biggest crackpots in the GOP for every year she was in Congress.

Bachmann now is working for Pat Robertson's Regent University, so that makes sense.

On Steve Bannon's War Room Pandemic, Bachmann whined that a "coup" against Trump started in 2019.

"There is a revolutionary mindset among the progressive left," she told viewers.

"It wasn't an election, it was a coup," she remarked. "It's an illegal overthrowing of the government."

(The meaning of the word coup from Oxford: a sudden, violent, and illegal seizure of power from a government."he was overthrown in an army coup")

In Bachmann's mind, "coup" means how the election was stolen from Traitor Trump by the Democratic party and Big Tech.

And not the insurrection at the US Capitol on January 6, or Trump's attempt to overthrow the government using the attack on the Capitol to do so with aid from his cabinet, staffers, activists, and members of the GOP.

Bannon mentioned "mail-in ballots."

Wow, did hand grenades come with every ballot?

Bannon joked that Biden won with 81 million votes.

