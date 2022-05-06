The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Michelle Bachmann Has No Idea What A 'Coup' Is

Category: World Politics Hits: 4

Michelle Bachmann Has No Idea What A 'Coup' Is

On Real America's voice, Michelle Bachmann the former representative from Minnesota's 6th claimed that Biden winning elections by the Democratic process is the same as a violent coup and overthrow of the government.

Before we had the MAGA cultists running around, Bachmann was one of the biggest crackpots in the GOP for every year she was in Congress.

Bachmann now is working for Pat Robertson's Regent University, so that makes sense.

On Steve Bannon's War Room Pandemic, Bachmann whined that a "coup" against Trump started in 2019.

"There is a revolutionary mindset among the progressive left," she told viewers.

"It wasn't an election, it was a coup," she remarked. "It's an illegal overthrowing of the government."

(The meaning of the word coup from Oxford: a sudden, violent, and illegal seizure of power from a government."he was overthrown in an army coup")

In Bachmann's mind, "coup" means how the election was stolen from Traitor Trump by the Democratic party and Big Tech.

And not the insurrection at the US Capitol on January 6, or Trump's attempt to overthrow the government using the attack on the Capitol to do so with aid from his cabinet, staffers, activists, and members of the GOP.

Bannon mentioned "mail-in ballots."

Wow, did hand grenades come with every ballot?

Bannon joked that Biden won with 81 million votes.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/05/michelle-bachmann-has-no-idea-what-coup

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version