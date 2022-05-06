'Ultra MAGA!': Psaki Torches Abbott's Move To Attack Public Education

Articles

Friday, 06 May 2022

Good lord, I am going to miss Jen Psaki in the White House. No one is better at messaging than she is, and no one brings a reporter's question around to the compelling, most urgent issues of the day.

Here's one reporter asking for comment on GOP fascist governor from Texas, Greg Abbott, and his horrible move to punish innocent brown and Black children by denying them access to public schools.

"In the wake of the draft Supreme Court decision, Texas Governor Abbott indicated that Texas may seek to overturn the 1982 Supreme Court decision that found that states were required to offer free public education to all students, including the children of undocumented immigrants. Does the White House have any response to those comments from Abbott?" asked the reporter.

"Well, that is ultra-MAGA, right there, that the president talked about yesterday. Just to restate that," Psaki began. "Denying public education to kids, including immigrants to this country. That is not a mainstream point of view."

These Republican white supremacists will do anything to isolate, bully, and oppress children who have done nothing other than exist where their parents brought them. Psaki was completely right to excoriate this move as ultra-MAGA and out of the mainstream. But then she went on to bring it back to the true precedent that Roe's fall will demolish: that of the right to privacy.

