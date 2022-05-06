Two Takes On The Overturning Of Roe Vs Wade

Articles

Published on Friday, 06 May 2022

Trae Crowder, aka the Liberal Redneck, gives a modern day, contemporary take on the news coming out of SCOTUS about overturning Roe vs Wade and the whole hypocrisy surrounding it.

But I would be remiss and derelict in my duties if I didn't include the time-tested, classical take by the late and great George Carlin. Sadly, everything he said way back then is just as true and accurate today:

