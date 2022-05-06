Two Takes On The Overturning Of Roe Vs Wade

Category: World Politics Hits: 5
Trae Crowder, aka the Liberal Redneck, gives a modern day, contemporary take on the news coming out of SCOTUS about overturning Roe vs Wade and the whole hypocrisy surrounding it.
But I would be remiss and derelict in my duties if I didn't include the time-tested, classical take by the late and great George Carlin. Sadly, everything he said way back then is just as true and accurate today:
[embed eid="50309" /]
Open thread below...
Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/05/two-takes-overturning-roe-vs-wade