Psaki Derails Doocy's Obsession With SCOTUS Leak

Peter Doocy is clearly feeling especially smug these days since the SCOTUS draft decision overturning Roe v. Wade was leaked. Witness, or hear, rather, the sing-song tone with which he's now asking his questions. Gone are the nasal-drip, whiny, 12-year-old "but WHYYYYYY" demeanor. Here, likely to stay, is the self-satisfied, condescending, "What are you gonna do NOW?" 12-year-old.

Here was his opening shot: "Why did you guys say anything about the leaked draft memo at the Supreme Court?"

Um...what? Psaki was actually unsure how to respond for a change.

"How do you mean?" she asked.

"Well, in the past, you have declined to comment on leaked materials. So, why now?" snarked Doocy, as if he'd caught the White House in some deeply unethical turnaround in communications policy that made zero sense.

"Well, Peter, I think, as you would note and was reported, the Supreme Court confirmed this — this document was accurate, even it was — if it is not the final opinion," she explained, because Doocy needs every detail spelled out with excruciating specificity.

"The President had a statement out before they confirmed that it was real. So, what changed?" he asked, again, because has the killer investigative instincts of Elmer Fudd.

"And in that statement he made clear we don’t know if this is accurate. We don’t know if this document is accurate or the leak is accurate," she explained plainly.

