TRUTH: 'These MAGA Freaks Are Crazy As A Sh*thouse Rat'

Published on Thursday, 05 May 2022

(Note to readers: Yes, I know Joe Scarborough was a crazy right wing congressman. Yes, I know he did his part in laying the groundwork for the current GOP extremists, and helped Trump get elected. I also know that he's attacked him pretty much from the beginning of his term, and continues to tell his 800K or so daily viewers that Trump is evil, that MAGAts are crazy, and that the GOP is full of craven Trump bootlickers -- which is a good message to have a popular morning host repeating, day in and day out. P.S. He's the show congress members make sure to watch.)

Mika and Joe were discussing the Biden administration's new strategy of going after the Trump-loving politicians.

"The press secretary says the president's focus won't be on Trump directly but on the candidates who are, quote, 'under the whim of the former president,' " Mika said.

She doesn't think it's a good idea. She said the Trump people are cult-like: "I think we're talking about something completely different."

"Especially with the Washington politicians who are just acting like freaks," Joe Scarborough said.

"We need to look at what's before us and how extreme these Washington politicians, these MAGA Washington freaks are. You know, the New York Post reported an influential house Republican said being in the military is, quote, 'like throwing your life away.' She'd never let her son go into the military. Is that middle America?

