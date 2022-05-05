GOPers Are Pulling Out ALL The Stops To Attack Madison Cawthorn

Category: World Politics Hits: 3
Don't think I'm sympathetic to the Hitler-loving Baby Nazi insurrectionist bigot, because I'm not, not even a little. ("When your enemy is drowning, throw him an anvil," is my philosophy.) I'm just making the observation that Republicans are pulling out all the stops to attack young Madison Cawthorn, coincidentally since he talked about drug-fueled orgies in Washington.
Which would seen to have the opposite effect, right? Because if I'm married to a Republican congressman, and I see them going after Maddie with everything they've got, I'm making appointment with all the best divorce lawyers so that I can Iock them down before hubby gets to them.
