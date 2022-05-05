Trevor Reed’s Father Trashes Ted Cruz For Shrugging Him Off

Articles

Trevor Reed was arrested in Russia nearly three years ago and sentenced to nine years in prison. Years of effort finally paid off with Trevor’s release last week.

Trevor’s father, Joey Reed, was full of gratitude on MSNBC as he expressed appreciation for former New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson, his colleague Mickey Bergman, Texas Reps. August Pflugar and Michael McCaul and Texas Sen. John Cornyn.

But Joey Reed said he couldn’t say on television the words that would have expressed his feelings for Sen. Ted Cruz.

Cruz was the first person the Reed family contacted, Joey Reed said, “because he was the most well-known.” But Cruz’s staff shrugged off Trevor’s plight, saying, according to Joey Reed, “Sometimes Americans get detained in Russia.” Reed said the staff also told the family that Cruz couldn’t help the family because Putin hates him and his involvement could endanger their son.

After never hearing from him personally, Cruz called to congratulate the family the day Trevor was released. The call did not go well for Cancun Ted.

