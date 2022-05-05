Canadian Right-Wing Melt Down: Trudeau Allegedly Says F Word

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 05 May 2022 16:20 Hits: 3

O Canada, our home and native land

True wingnut patriot love, in all thy son's command

With F-bombs in Parliament, we see thee rise

The only reason this is newsworthy enough for C&L is that our readers will be glad to know Canada has their own "Marjorie Taylor Greene problem," and her name is Kerry-Lynne Finlay.

The video below is from CPAC-TV, The Canadian Public Affairs Channel, similar to our C-SPAN and no connection to the US right wing CPAC. Start at the 53:31 mark.

Apparently, there were Canadian military planes engaged in training exercises at the same time that the Freedom Convoy was creating havoc for Canadian import exports. This has led to a feeding frenzy on the Canadian right which smells an "omg Trudeau using the military to SPY on freedom-loving truckers" scandal to pump. It's just the kind of conspiracy theory conservatives love, regardless of nationality.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/05/canadian-right-wing-melt-down-trudeau