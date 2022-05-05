Trump's DHS Altered Russia Report To Help Trump

Articles

The DHS watchdog just released another damning report against the Trump administration.

It's obstruction of justice, pure and simple.

Trump's acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf and others in his department altered parts of a report and delayed its release.

The original reports stated clearly that Russia helped Trump in 2020 (never mind 2016?) for political reasons.

On Special Report with Bret Baier, Fox News finally covered a negative Trump story.

I'll let the transcript do the talking.

Host Bret Baier said, "The report from the Department of Homeland Security's Inspector General found the Acting Secretary under President Trump altered and delayed an internal report on Russian interference in the 2020 election to blunt the impact of its finding that Russia was aiding president Trump."

Russia tried to interfere in another presidential election and the Trump administration tried to cover it up for Putin.

Reporter David Splunt gave the highlights of their findings.

"The report from the DHS of the IG found the acting Secretary under Trump altered and delayed an internal report on Russian interference in the 2020 election.

"Worried it, quote, 'will hurt POTUS, kill it.'

